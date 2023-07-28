KSLU signs MoU with GALTER

July 28, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) on Friday signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Hyderabad-based Global Academy of Law-Tech Education and Training (GALTER).

At a simple function held at KSLU in Hubballi on Friday, Vice-Chancellor of KSLU C. Basavaraju and founder-director of GALTER M.K. Bhandari signed and exchanged the MoU.

The MoU will facilitate collaboration in organising national and international conferences, symposiums, faculty development programmes, inviting jurists, judges and legal professionals and academics for programmes on legal education and research.

The MoU will also facilitate exchange programmes for five-year BA LL.B and BB LL.B students of KSLU’s Law School to study in foreign universities for two semesters. KSLU will be signing MoU with foreign universities, including Nottingham Trent University, U.K., and Chicago Kent College of Law, Chicago, for the student exchange programmes.

As per the MoU, all the teachers will be trained with GALTER in the field of technology related legal issues. Prof. Bhandari [of GALTER] specialises in the field of Artificial Intelligence and techno-legal issues and has been conducting workshops and symposium across the country and abroad.

Lecture

On Friday, Prof. Bhandari also delivered a lecture on “Role of Artifical Intelligence in Law Education and Legal Profession” at KSLU, elaborating on the emerging challenges in the legal field in the wake of advent of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

Prof. Basavaraju presided over the session. Registrar (Evaluation) Ratna Bharamagoudar, Registrar Anuradha Vastrad and Dean G.B. Patil were present.

