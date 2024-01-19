GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSLU recruitment to be completed soon: H.K. Patil

Infrastructure works worth ₹70 crore for Karnataka State Law University had been approved

January 19, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil has said that the recruitment process for appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff to the Karnataka State Law University was under way and would be completed soon.

Speaking to mediapersons in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Patil said that after the establishment of the the university, priority should have been given for appointing the requisite staff, which had not happened in the university for the past 14 years.

“I visited the varsity to understand the problems in KSLU and around 10 resolutions have been taken in the benefit of the only law varsity. Amongst them, the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff too is one of the demands and it will be met soon,” Mr. Patil said.

The Minister said that emphasis was being laid on increasing the total intake of students at the university. The earlier permitted intake of 180 had now been increased to 300 and soon works on fulfilling the infrastructural and educational needs would be initiated, he said.

Mr. Patil said that infrastructure works worth ₹70 crore had been approved and they would soon begin.

