September 28, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has postponed all graduate course examination scheduled for Friday due to the Karnataka Bandh call given by various organisations.

These exam papers will be conducted on October 3, said a release from Registrar (Evaluation) C. Krishnamurthy.

