Karnataka

KSLU law degree exams postponed

The Karnataka State Law University’s law degree examinations, scheduled to be held from September 25, have been postponed owing to COVID-19.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that KSLU would conduct the examinations in October. A large number of law colleges in the State are affiliated to this university.

The KSLU, Hubballi, earlier proposed to conduct examinations from September 25 for three-year LL.B. and five-year B.A.-LL.B. courses.

Mr. Madhuswamy on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the university on this issue.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah too had demanded postponement of the law degree examinations following widespread cases of COVID-19 in the State.

