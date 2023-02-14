HamberMenu
KSLSA recommends 50% rebate on traffic fines for 15 more days

The fresh dates for rebate to be notified by the State government

February 14, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on Tuesday decided to recommend to the State government to extend 50% rebate in fines for traffic violations for 15 days more from the date of issuance of a fresh notification.

The decision was taken during the meeting chaired by Justice B. Veerappa, a judge of the High Court of Karnataka and executive chairperson of the KSLSA, following a request made by the Bengaluru city police and a large number of requests received from the public for extending 50% rebate for some more time.

The meeting was attended by M.A. Saleem, Special Police Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru city, who had on February 10 written to the KSLSA requesting extension of 50% rebate for two more weeks as the rebate offered had received huge response.

The 50% rebate offered from February 3 to 11 found closure of 52,11,424 traffic rules violation cases across the State, resulting in collection of ₹152 crore fine amount.

The rebate was offered based on the recommendations made by the KSLSA on January 27 to settle the pending traffic violation cases amicably by bringing these cases under the ambit of Lok Adalat settlement.

