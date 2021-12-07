KSIC to get 192 power looms

It will help increase production of sarees

To cater to the rising demand for Mysuru Silk sarees, the State Government has decided to provide 192 additional power looms to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Ltd. (KSIC).

A Government Order said 192 power loom machines had remained unused with Karnataka Silk Development Centres in Hassan, Tumakuru, Ballari, Vijayapura, and Belagavi.

These machines would be shifted to KSIC facilities in Mysuru and Channapatna to increase production of silk sarees.

Government-owned KSIC, which has obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Mysore Silk, produces about 70,000 metres of silk sarees monthly from its existing power looms. The additional looms would enable KSIC to step up its monthly production, said Sericulture Minister K.C. Narayan Gowda.

Currently, KSIC has 159 power looms at Mysuru Old Mill, 60 at Mysuru New Mill, and 30 in Channapatna.