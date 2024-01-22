KSHRC to hold sitting in Mysuru from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2

January 22, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) will hold a sitting in Mysuru from January 30 to February 2.

According to a note here, the Commission, during its sitting in Mysuru, seeks to hear the complaints of human rights violation pertaining to the district and dispose them off.

The Commission will also receive complaints of human rights violations pertaining to the district in Mysuru during its sitting.

The complainants can contact the Chairperson or the members of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission in Mysuru itself and submit their complaints to them, added the press statement.

