KSHRC to become accessible on social media

If a proposal in this regard is approved, the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) could soon become accessible on social media for citizens wishing to lodge complaints.

KSHRC member Rupak Kumar Dutta told presspersons in Mysuru on Thursday that a proposal would shortly be placed before the commission so that it was made it accessible on social media. If approved, KSHRC may have a Facebook page, a blog and even a WhatsApp number to make it easier for people to get in touch with it.

Emphasising the need for creating more awareness, Mr. Dutta said the commission, which is situated in Bengaluru, can presently be contacted for complaints either on the toll free helpline 1800-4252-3333 or by post.

Mr. Dutta, who was in Mysuru on Thursday to receive complaints from citizens, said the commission could receive civil or criminal complaints of any nature as long as they were not before any other commission. However, the KSHRC is not an appellate body.

The commission has resolved to dispose off complaints in three months. Unlike in the past when six weeks were given to officials to respond to notices issued by the commission on receipt of complaints, Mr. Dutta said it would henceforth issue summons and dispose off cases when no reply is received to the notice in a month. “The complaints will have to be taken seriously,” he stressed, cautioning officials against the delay in responding to notices.

The decision to dispose off complaints in three months has been taken in view of a large number of complaints remaining unresolved in the last three years. He attributed the delay in disposing off complaints to the post of the chairperson of the commission remaining vacant for a long time.

In Mysuru, he said there were more than 200 pending complaints filed with the KSHRC. About 39 complaints were filed in 2015, 67 in 2016, 60 in 2017 and 72 till August 2018. Most complaints pertained to Revenue Department, followed by Police and Education Departments, he said.