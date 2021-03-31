Karnataka

KSHRC orders re-inquiry into farmer’s death

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered a re-inquiry into the death of Lakshman Nayak, a farmer of Sunnadakoppa in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district. He died on March 29, 2020 after being allegedly reprimanded by the police who accused him of violating COVID-19 lockdown.

Based on media reports of the incident, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) had filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission seeking an inquiry into the incident. The NHRC forwarded the petition to the KSHRC in July 2020 and a case was registered on August 5, 2020. The commission had sought a response from K.M. Shantaraju, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga. The officer reported that the farmer died of “natural causes”.

However, the CHRI contested the conclusion of the probe and submitted a response on March 1, 2021, seeking an independent inquiry into the incident. The KSHRC has now ordered a re-inquiry and sought a report within 15 days. The CHRI, in its press release, has welcomed the decision of the KSHRC.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 1:43:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kshrc-orders-re-inquiry-into-farmers-death/article34202226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY