KSHRC orders re-inquiry into farmer’s death

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered a re-inquiry into the death of Lakshman Nayak, a farmer of Sunnadakoppa in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district. He died on March 29, 2020 after being allegedly reprimanded by the police who accused him of violating COVID-19 lockdown.

Based on media reports of the incident, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) had filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission seeking an inquiry into the incident. The NHRC forwarded the petition to the KSHRC in July 2020 and a case was registered on August 5, 2020. The commission had sought a response from K.M. Shantaraju, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga. The officer reported that the farmer died of “natural causes”.

However, the CHRI contested the conclusion of the probe and submitted a response on March 1, 2021, seeking an independent inquiry into the incident. The KSHRC has now ordered a re-inquiry and sought a report within 15 days. The CHRI, in its press release, has welcomed the decision of the KSHRC.