ADVERTISEMENT

KSHEC urges State govt. to fill 35,000 vacant posts in universities, other such institutions to ensure quality

January 10, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has urged the State government to fill 35,000 vacant posts in higher education institutions and universities to improve the quality of education.

Vice-Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council S.R. Niranjan, addressing a gathering at a one-day consultation meet with principals of various colleges jointly organised by Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Bidar University and Karnataka Sahitya Sangha in Bidar on Wednesday, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently convened a meeting of the council and gave the green signal to filling the existing vacancies in the universities.

Simply establishing universities won’t serve the purpose as higher education institutions without enough faculties and infrastructure won’t make the State an education hub, Prof. Niranjan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is high time that this issue is addressed effectively because the future of the nation depends on the state of education provided in these institutions. Besides the shortage of 35,000 teachers in higher education institutions, the government should fill 3,200 backlog posts lying vacant for years, he said.

Prof. Niranjan called upon teachers in the universities to be more focused on students and studies. “Universities must never become a place where substandard education is provided and teachers must make all efforts for improving the education standards in Bidar University,” he said.

Bidar University Vice-Chancellor B.S. Biradar said that the university is committed to improving the quality of education and sought basic amenities for the university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US