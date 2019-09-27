Kshatriya community to stage day and night dharna in Bengaluru tomorrow

Seeking the fulfilment of their various demands, members of Kshatria community will stage a day and night ‘dharna’ in Benglauru on Saturday.

The protest will be carried out under the aegis of the Akhila Karnataka Kshatriya Okkoota.

Coordinator of the women’s wing of the Okkoota and former Mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad Sarala Bhandage told presspersons here on Thursday that the dharna will be carried out in front of the state of Mahatma Gandhi on Race Course Road in Bengaluru.

The dharna will be from 10 a.m. of September 28 to 10 a.m. of September 29, she said. But subsequently, protests would be staged across the State until the demands were met.

Ms. Bhandage said that the main demand of the okkuta was that the post of the Deputy Chief Minister should be given to a MLA from the community and Ministerial berths should be given to at least four MLAs from the Kshatriya community.

“We are also demanding inclusion of the Kshatriya Maratha community under Category 2A instead of the existing 3B, eEstablishment of Karnataka Kshatriya Development Corporation, representation to the community leaders in boards and corporations, installation of the statues of Shivaji Maharaj and Nalmadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on the Vidhana Soudha premises, among others,” she said.

Other office-bearers of the women’s wing, Shobha Killedar, Rajashree Jadi, Asha Rajput and Triveni Shindhe, alleged that although the community had a population of around 1.2 crore in the state, successive governments had neglected the community.