KSET to be held at 11 nodal centres on April 11

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 for assistant professor posts will be held on April 11.

The University of Mysore, which is the nodal agency recognised by the University Grants Commission to conduct KSET, has issued a notification inviting applications for KSET 2021, to be held in 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres spread across the State.

Candidates can apply for KSET 2021 in online mode only by accessing the KSET website http://kset.unit-mysore.ac.in. Applications in any other mode will not be accepted, stated the notification, which is also available on the website.

The submission of online applications will commence on Monday and the last date for doing so is March 7. The last date for submission of online application with a late fee of ₹250 is March 13.

The examination fee, which can be paid online on the KSET website, is ₹1,150 for general category candidates, ₹950 for candidates belonging to IIA, IIB, IIIA and IIIB categories, and ₹650 for candidates belonging to Category 1, SC, ST communities, and persons with disabilities. “Cash payment can also be made by clicking on the SBI branch and generating challan online. Payment can be made at all the SBI branches across India (cash/only SBI cheques are accepted). Fee submitted by any other mode such as money order/demand draft/IPO will not be accepted,” the notification stated.

After two working days from the date of payment, the candidate can download the application form. The candidates have to submit hard copies of the application form along with their attendance slip to the nodal centre they have selected to write KSET 2021 while retaining the admission card. The last date for this is March 15. The admission card should be brought by the candidates on the day of exam to the centre.

The 11 KSET centres are in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru.

All other details, including conditions for eligibility, mode of payment, details of the application process, exam subjects, and other general instructions, are available on the KSET site (http://kset.unit-mysore.ac.in).