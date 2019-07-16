KSEEB to set up e-question bank

Students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in March-April 2020 will have help at hand as the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is planning to set up an ‘e-question bank’.

The question bank, which will be uploaded on the board’s website, will have exam papers from previous years. The bank will also have new questions that will be framed by subject experts.

V. Sumangala, director of KSEEB, said the board was planning to have these banks for at least two subjects. “The aim is to make it easier for teachers to understand the pattern of the exam papers,” she said. The move comes after the board decided to tweak the SSLC paper pattern this year to promote logical thinking.

The question bank will be available to students after the preparatory exam. However, officials of the board said students and teachers should not be under the impression that only questions from the bank will appear in the exam.