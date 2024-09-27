KSEAB to send question paper of mid-term exam by 6 a.m. for SSLC students

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided to send the question papers of the ongoing mid-term examination (Summative Assessment-1) for SSLC students a few hours before the exams instead of a day early.

The decision was taken following complaints from teachers about paper leaks on various social media platforms and YouTube channels hours before the exams. The KSEAB has issued a circular stating that the question papers will be released only by 6 a.m. every day.

The board, which decided to provide question papers for SSLC students even for mid-term exams, has been sending question papers to Block Education Officers (BEOs) who were assigned to circulate the same to all schools in their jurisdiction. Now, the board has said that it will send the question papers at 6 a.m. to the school login and the headteacher of the school has to take a print out and distribute it to students for the exam.

KSEAB has instructed that there should not be room for malpractice. “Everyone should maintain the sanctity of the examination and ensure no malpractice. If anyone is found indulging in malpractice, which includes photocopying, photographing the paper and sharing it on social media platforms, etc. they will face action as per the rules,” warned the board.

