KSEAB to announce 2nd PUC results of first annual examination today

April 10, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the 2nd PUC result of the 1st annual examination on April 10 at 10 a.m.

The result will be available to the students on the website https://karresults.nic.in at 11 a.m. and simultaneously the board will send the result to the students’ registered mobile numbers through SMS.

From this academic year, the KSEAB has decided to conduct three annual examinations for the 2nd PUC classes and the 1st annual exam was successfully conducted from March 1 to 22 across the State. This time around 6.98 lakh students were appeared for the examination.

