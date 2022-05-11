KSE will be served notice if needed: Araga

The police, who are probing the death of contractor Santosh Patil, will issue notice to former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa if needed, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is no question of protecting anyone in the case. “The police are conducting a free and fair investigation. We will not interfere in it. The police will issue notice to whoever is connected to the case,” he said.

Mr. Jnanendra said the investigation is being led by the Udupi Superintendent of Police, and they will decide about issuing notice.

Regarding the investigation into the alleged scam in recruitment of police sub-inspectors, the Home Minister said many have been arrested and many more will be arrested. “Among those arrested are mostly from the Congress. There is no question of protecting anybody. The investigation will be free and fair.”