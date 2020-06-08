KSE welcomes decision

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has welcomed the decision taken by the BJP central leadership on the candidature for Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka.
Both Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti whom the party will field have served the organisation at the grassroot level from the past many years. By providing them an opportunity to contest the election, the BJP central leadership has sent a message that the hard work rendered by our cadres would be recognised and rewarded. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president J.P. Nadda and its national joint organising secretary B.L. Santhosh for providing an opportunity to Mr. Kadadi and Mr. Gasti,” he told presspersons here on Monday.
Mr. Eshwarappa said that, as Mr. Gasti hails from a community that is numerically small, his candidature was also consistent with the principles of social justice. He said that “while the leaders of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) preach social justice, we practice it.”
