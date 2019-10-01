KSE: We will depend on party, not just one leader for next polls

Close on the heels of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reportedly being rapped by the BJP high command over his style of functioning, party senior leader and Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Tuesday said that “the next Assembly election in Karnataka would be fought on the basis of organisational strength and the party would not depend on a single leader, caste or money for electoral success”.

Mr. Eshwarappa’s remarks, which are being interpreted in political circles as an indication that the party is looking beyond Mr. Yediyurappa for its poll fortunes, have come after the latter’s statement that he was walking a tightrope was seen as lamenting over his precarious position within the party.

Mr. Eshwarappa also appealed to the BJP workers to be prepared to face elections at any time. “The next Assembly polls will be fought by the BJP by highlighting the performance of the State government,” he said.

Addressing a special meeting of the party district unit here on Tuesday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah want the party to come to power in Karnataka by securing full majority on the basis of its organisational strength. He called upon the party workers to strive for strengthening the organisational network and thereby, fulfil the dreams of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah.

Stressing on the need to maintain an effective coordination between the party organisation and the government, he said party workers are elated over Mr. Yediyurappa becoming the Chief Minister again and Nalin Kumar Kateel becoming chief of the party State unit. Appreciating the way in which Mr. Yediyurappa had handled flood relief works, he said the Centre would soon release aid to Karnataka to compensate the affected families.