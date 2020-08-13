KSE wants biodiversity park developed in Shivamogga

Hassan

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwrappa has directed the Shivamogga district administration to develop a biodiversity park oin 20 acres of land at Ragi Gudda in the city as part of the Smart City Project.

In a meeting with officers, on Wednesday, Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, said ₹3.86 crore had been reserved for improving greenery in the city under the project. The rare species of plants native to Malnad region could be grown in the park. A tender should be floated for developing the park and that should cover five-year maintenance as well.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said as much as 69 acres of land is available in Survey Number 112 of Ragi Gudda. Of that, 43 acres have been sanctioned for various purposes, including an ESI hospital, regional science centre and a government college for women. Available land could be utilised for the biodiversity park.

The Minister also suggested the officers clear the encroachment of land in Ragi Gudda.

Smart City Project Chief Engineer K.P. Shivakumar and others were present.