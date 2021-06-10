KSE visits temple with family members

Hassan

10 June 2021 17:32 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, along with his family members, visited the Ganapati temple at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga, violating the lockdown guidelines.

The family members offered special prayers on the occasion of Mr. Eshwarappa’s birthday. The Minister was accompanied by his wife, children and grandchildren.

The State government has imposed strict guidelines, including restricting the entry of devotees to temples, as a measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Mr. Eshwarappa, being the Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, held several meetings to ensure effective implementation of the guidelines.