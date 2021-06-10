Karnataka

KSE visits temple with family members

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa at the Ganapati temple at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga with his family members on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, along with his family members, visited the Ganapati temple at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga, violating the lockdown guidelines.

The family members offered special prayers on the occasion of Mr. Eshwarappa’s birthday. The Minister was accompanied by his wife, children and grandchildren.

The State government has imposed strict guidelines, including restricting the entry of devotees to temples, as a measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Mr. Eshwarappa, being the Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, held several meetings to ensure effective implementation of the guidelines.


