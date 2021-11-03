KSE taunts Siddaramaiah

Hassan

03 November 2021 20:31 IST

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said the victory in Hanagal had been a faint hope for the Congress, which had been washed away in the ‘tsunami’.

In an interaction with presspersons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Eshwarappa was reacting to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s tweet that Congress would emerge as a tsunami in the coming days.

“Siddaramaiah himself was lost in the tsunami in Chamundeshwari constituency. The Congress party has been facing defeat after defeat. In Sindagi also, the Congress lost the battle by a huge margin. Only the people of Hanagal have stood by that party”, he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the BJP fought the by-elections with the strength of the party’s organiation at the booth level and the development works of Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. “We will introspect on the defeat in Hanagal and take up measures to ensure we win the seat with a huge margin next time”, he said.