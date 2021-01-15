KSE talks of disciplinary action

Hassan

15 January 2021 23:27 IST

Expressing disappointment over recent developments in the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said the party could take disciplinary action against some legislators.

Speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Eshwarappa said, “Is this the BJP we are all part of? The recent statements by some legislators have disappointed genuine workers of the party”.

The BJP could not have come to power if legislators from the Congress and JD(S) had not resigned. Around 50% of the seats in the Cabinet had gone to such people. “It was inevitable. If they had not joined hands with us, we would not have come to power. The Chief Minister has expanded the Cabinet, considering the present situation. If there were any differences, the party leaders should raise them within four walls”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, he said there was no division among the party leaders as native and migrant. Everybody was a BJP worker. “There is no merit in the argument that native BJP leaders have been denied due recognition in the Cabinet”, he said.

He also criticised Congress leaders for their statements on the alleged video issue. “Let the Congress leaders resolve the problems being faced by their party first”, he said.