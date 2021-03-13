KSE slams Cong. for rally

Hassan

Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa has criticised the Congress for holding a rally in Shivamogga condemning the police action against Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara and others of the party in Bhadravati.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Eshwarappa alleged that Mr. Sangameshwara and his sons got angry as the BJP workers raised slogans praising Lord Ram after a kabaddi match. “I don’t know why they got angry for such slogans,”he said.

Commenting on the rally, Mr. Eshwarappa said he went through the list of Congress leaders participating in the event. “This shows these leaders are attending the rally just to show that their party is active. Instead of attending the rally, they should visit Bhadravati and find out what actually happened during the kabaddi tourney”, he said.

The Congress workers attacked BJP workers, who had raised slogans. “Raising slogans and celebrating the victory in a sports meet are quite common. But they were attacked because they raised slogans”, he alleged.