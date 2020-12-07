‘KSE should resign’

Hassan

07 December 2020 23:16 IST

Alleging that the Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, K.S. Eshwarappa, has failed to maintain law and order in the district, former MLA and Congress leader K.B. Prasanna Kumar has demanded that he should resign.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Prasanna Kumar said the Minister failed to maintain law and order in the district in the last few days. “He is both Minister in charge of the district and MLA of Shivamogga. He should admit to his failure.”

Advertising

Advertising

The gang rape of a minor girl by a staff member of McGann Hospital and his friends had shocked the district. The act exhibited the failure of the administration in the district, Mr. Kumar said.

Further, he said that Mr. Eshwarappa had failed even in improving the city infrastructure facilities. “Instead of developing Shivamogga into a smart city, he has turned it into a dirty city. The quality of works being taken up in the city was poor,” he added.