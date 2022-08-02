Karnataka

KSE ridicules Siddaramaiah programme

Special Correspondent Hassan August 02, 2022 19:14 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:14 IST

The grand celebrations of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday in Davangere will create differences within the Congress party, said former Minister and BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, he said Mr. Siddaramaiah projected himself as a socialist leader. But now his birthday was being celebrated on a massive scale. “The programme will not impact on any other political, but the Congress. The number of aspirants for the CM’s post has been increasing. They are yet to face the election, get people’s support and their party secure majority to come to power”, he said.

Regarding the resignation of BJP office-bearers following the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, Mr. Eshwarappa said those who resigned would come back to the party. “We are also hurt for losing our party worker. But, all of us have to remain united to face the consequences and strengthen the party. If the workers resign out of anger, what will be the plight of the organisation”, he asked.

People from Shivamogga

Shivamogga District Congress Committee President H.S. Sundaresh has said over 30,000 people from the district will take part in the programme to be held in Davanagere.

Mr. Sundaresh told journalists that more than 300 KSRTC buses and around 100 tempo travellers had been booked to take the participants to the programme. The elected representatives and former legislators from the district would attend the programme in Shivamogga, he added.

