KSE reviews Smart City works

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is also in charge of Shivamogga district, has instructed officers and contractors to complete the ongoing works under the Smart City project in Shivamogga city at the earliest.

He inspected the footpath work near the tourists’ bungalow with senior officers of the Shivamogga City Corporation on Monday. “The works were delayed due to COVID-19 for several months. The officers and contractors have been instructed to speed them upk”, he told presspersons.

The Minister said the quality of work was being monitored regularly. The progress would be reviewed once a week. “There is a constant progress in completing the projects. The contractors are getting amount released as per the schedule and they have been instructed not to compromise with the quality”, he said.

Smart City Commissioner Chidanand S.Vatare and other officers were present.