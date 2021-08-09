KSE reviews Smart City works

Hassan

09 August 2021 20:10 IST

Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa has instructed officers to complete works taken up under the Smart City project within the deadline. He gave this direction after reviewing some of the works under progress in Shivamogga city on Monday.

“So far the progress is satisfactory. I have instructed the officers to ensure the contractors execute the work without compromising the quality. If there are any issues with the quality, the contractors concerned will face the action”, he said.

The Minister said during his visit he interacted with the local people to check if they were satisfied with the quality. “I reviewed the progress of each work in the presence of the local public. The people should be satisfied with the work”, he said. He would review the progress of the works once in 15 days.

The Minister, on the day, visited Sheshadripuram where road works were on, Shivappa Nayak Palace, Heritage Walk work near Marikamba Temple, parking facility at Shivappa Nayaka Circle and other works. Shivamogga Mayor Sunitha Annappa, Smart City Managing Director Chidananda Vatare and others accompanied him.