KSE receives jab

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa received vaccine for COVID-19 at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital and College in Shivamogga on Tuesday. His wife, Jayalakshmi, and senior RSS leader Pattabhiram also received vaccination.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of the district, said people should not listen to rumours. There was no reason to worry about the vaccine. The State government had made arrangements for vaccination at hospitals for senior citizens and those with co-morbidities. “This vaccination drive will continue for three months. Everyone should make use of this facility”, he said.

