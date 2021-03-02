KSE promises funds for building

Hassan

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said he will make efforts to get ₹2 crore sanctioned from the State government for Sushasana Bhavan, being built by Shivamogga City Corporation.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who participated in a programme to distribute three-wheelers to physically challenged people in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the building would be a model for other cities. All the corporators could sit at one point and meet their voters.

The corporation had sourced funds for the four-storey building under different schemes. However, it was facing a shortage of ₹2 crore. The Minister instructed the officers to float tenders and take measures to complete the project in a short time.

As many as 35 physically challenged people received three-wheelers on the occasion. Corporation Commissioner Chidanand Vatare, Mayor Suvarna Shankar, Deputy Mayor Surekha Muralidhar and others were present.