KSE promises funds for building

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said he will make efforts to get ₹2 crore sanctioned from the State government for Sushasana Bhavan, being built by Shivamogga City Corporation.
Mr. Eshwarappa, who participated in a programme to distribute three-wheelers to physically challenged people in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the building would be a model for other cities. All the corporators could sit at one point and meet their voters.
The corporation had sourced funds for the four-storey building under different schemes. However, it was facing a shortage of ₹2 crore. The Minister instructed the officers to float tenders and take measures to complete the project in a short time.
As many as 35 physically challenged people received three-wheelers on the occasion. Corporation Commissioner Chidanand Vatare, Mayor Suvarna Shankar, Deputy Mayor Surekha Muralidhar and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath