KSE pat for State govt. employees

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has appreciated the efforts of State government employees in combating COVID-19 pandemic and providing relief for the flood-hit people in the district last year.
Speaking after inaugurating the district-level sports meet organised by the State Government Employees’ Association in Shivamogga on Monday, he said the officers who work throughout the year to implement’s the government’s schemes and programmes, had to give attention to maintaining their good health. They should engage in sports activities to keep themselves physically fit, he said.
Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said the district could tackle COVID-19 effectively because of the hard work of the officers. “The government employees often get blamed for the mistakes committed by a handful of people. A majority of the employees are efficient and dedicated to the work they are assigned to”, he said.
State Government Employees Association president C.S. Shadakshari said the State-level sports meet of the employees would be conducted in one of the districts in north Karnataka in March this year. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had allocated ₹ 2 crore for the event. Similarly, the district-level events get ₹ 1 lakh, he said.
Shivamogga Mayor Suvarna Shankar, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others were present.
