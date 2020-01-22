KSE orders probe into working of drinking water units

Expressing concern over drinking water supply units not functioning in many villages, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has ordered a probe into the units in Arsikere taluk.

At a meeting to review the department’s works here on Wednesday, he asked the officers of Hassan Zilla Panchayat to submit a report within eight days.

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda said among 131 drinking water units set up in fluoride-affected villages, nearly 100 were not functioning. However, the officers said only 29 were not working, while the rest were functioning.

Disputing the officers’ statement, the MLA said many had developed technical problems within days after they were inaugurated. “The machinery procured itself was faulty. I challenge the officers to issue a certificate confirming the efficiency of the machinery. The money spent on the units has gone waste”, he said.

The Minister said he had listened to similar problems in many districts. The issue needed to be probed. “I order the officers to probe why the units are not working in Arsikere. The probe should complete in eight days”, he said.

Solid waste management

Mr. Eshwarappa, reviewing the Swachh Bharat programme, said the Central government provides a grant of ₹20 lakh each to gram panchayats for handling solid waste.

The amount could be utilised properly if the legislators and the district administration helped to get land to set up landfill sites. He appealed to the legislators to identify suitable land in each gram panchayat so that the fund could be utilised.

C.N. Balakrishna, A.T. Ramaswamy, Preetham Gowda, MLAs; Principal Secretary L.K. Atheeq; and other senior officers were present.

‘No pits’

Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said that many people who built toilets under Swachh Bharat scheme were not using them. Many have not dug the pit, but only constructed the toilet to show progress in implementing the scheme, he claimed.

He said many people could not dig a pit as they did not have sufficient land. “I know the reality of the toilet construction programme. Many have built toilets as they were threatened with disconnection of water and power supply and withdrawal of ration card”, he said.