KSE objects to BJPs new entrants’ praise of Siddaramaiah

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has taken serious exception to some MLAs of the BJP, who won the recent by-election after quitting the Congress party, calling Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, as their leader.

It may be mentioned here that Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrathi Basavaraj, S.T. Somashekhar and B.C. Patil who quit the Congress and got elected as MLAs on the BJP ticket had met Mr. Siddaramaiah recently at a hospital to inquire about his health. Some of these MLAs had said that though they had joined BJP, they still considered Mr. Siddaramaiah as their leader.

Speaking at a meeting of BJP workers in the city on Tuesday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the BJP leaders had welcomed the newcomers to the party with an open heart and strived hard for their victory in the by-election. “BJP firmly believes in Hindutva ideology and Mr. Siddaramaiah is a strong critic of it. As these MLAs have got elected on the BJP ticket, calling Mr. Siddaramaiah as their leader is not acceptable.”

Referring to the resignation tendered by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs to their Assembly membership and joining the BJP, he said that, “BJP may face a similar exigency of our elected representatives joining other political parties, in future. To avoid this, it is necessary to provide orientation for our members on the ideology of the party.”

He reiterated that the BJP will fight the coming Assembly election on the basis of its organisational strength and would not depend on a single leader, caste or money for success. Praising the leadership qualities of Nalin Kumar Kateel, president of BJP State unit who was present on the dais, he said that, “under the leadership of Mr. Kateel who had served the organisation at the grassroot level in the past, the party will register a emphatic victory in the next Assembly election.”