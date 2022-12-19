KSE not to attend session in ‘polite protest’

December 19, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Belagavi

K.S. Eshwarappa, former Minister, has said he will “politely protest” against his non-inclusion in the State Cabinet by not attending the winter session of the Assembly. He told journalists in Bagalkot that he was hurt that he was not made a Minister despite the police clearing him of all charges.

“I will go to Belagavi, but not attend the session. This is my polite way of protesting against non-inclusion in the Cabinet. I have got a clean chit from the police in the case of the alleged suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil. I resigned after my name was linked to the case. But I have been cleared of charges. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been promising to make me a Minister. People are calling me up to ask why I have not been included in the Cabinet. It is insulting. My followers are deeply pained. That is why I have decided to stay away from the session. I have sought the Speaker’s permission to remain absent,” he said.