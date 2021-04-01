KSE letter row: Siddaramaiah demands President’s rule in Karnataka

Bengaluru

A day after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa petitioned to Governor Vajubhai R. Vala against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa alleging ‘interference’ and “authoritarian administration”, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded President’s rule in the State.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the allegations made by Mr. Eshwarappa are of serious nature and appealed to the Governor to intervene, dismiss the government and recommend President’s rule.

Appreciating Mr. Eshwarappa’s action to write to the Governor and central leaders of the party against the Chief Minister’ style of functioning, the Congress leader said “for the first time in his political career he has done a good job and has shown that the State’s interest is more important than his political interest”.

The Congress leader said that the BJP should immediately respond to this and uphold internal democracy.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said “You had called our government as 10% sarkar. Now that your own party Minister has given the corruption report of your own party to you, give your rating about the government so that people can make an informed decision in the coming elections”.

In another tweeter, the former Chief Minister said “Mr.@PMOIndia@narendramodi, change your famous slogan ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga’ to Mai Bhi Khaunga, Thum Yhum Bhi Khao” let the world now the true face of@BJPInida”.

Mr. Sidddaramaiah said the Minister also cited ‘corruption’ as the reason behind the State government’s bankruptcy. “@kseshwarappa has detailed in the letter that corruption is the reason for govt’s bankruptcy and not #Covid19. This clearly indicates that while few powerful within the BJP are getting rich, people of karnataka are becoming poor”, the Congress leader tweeted.

In a letter to the Governor on Wednesday, Mr. Eshwarappa claimed that Mr. Yediyurappa violated Karnataka (transaction of business) Rules, 1977 and sanctioned funds from the department headed by him. The Minister also brought the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has also demanded the resignation of Mr. Yediyurappa.