KSE hits out at Yatnal

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has criticised legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his comments on the Cabinet expansion.
Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, Mr. Eshwarappa said, “If Yatnal had been inducted into the Cabinet, he would not have spoken like this. He is making baseless allegations as he is disappointed over not getting a ministerial berth.”
Except for A.H.Vishwanath and Munirathna, all others who had joined the BJP after resigning as MLAs had been inducted into the Cabinet. “Every MLA has stood with the party and the government will not collapse at any cost”, he said.
He also ruled out the allegation that legislators blackmailed the Chief Minister with a CD to get ministerial berths.
Mr. Eshwarappa was in Chikkamagaluru to attend a Janasevak convention.
