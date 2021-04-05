KSE hits out at Siddaramaiah

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, on Monday, said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has “gone mad” after losing the Chief Minister’s post.

He was reacting to Mr. Siddaramiah’s statement seeking Governor’s rule in the State over his (Mr. Eshwarappa’s) letter against Chief Minister Yediyurappa. “Siddaramaiah has gone mad after losing power. He does not know what he is talking about. He has not been able to see the development works happening in the State”, he said in Shivamogga.

Mr. Eshwarappa said he would soon give a list of development works undertaken by his department in detail. There was no truth in Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement that the officers were not listening to him.

Further, he said Mr. Siddaramaiah had lost value in his own party. “His own party workers did not listen to him during the elections to Mayor’s post in Mysuru. He stayed in a resort for four days. Let him resign as Leader of Opposition”, he said.