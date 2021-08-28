KSE favours stricter laws

Hassan

28 August 2021 19:13 IST

Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa has said the State Cabinet will discuss amendments to existing laws to instil fear among perpetrators of crimes like rape.

Speaking to presspersons at Ayanuru in Shivamogga taluk on Saturday, he said he had been in favour of stricter laws to punish the criminals. “When I was in the Legislative Council, I had raised the issue and demanded amendments to laws. Then Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister and K.J. George was the Home Minister. However, no amendments were made. The same laws have continued and they have failed to instil fear among the criminals. The Cabinet would discuss amendments necessary and take proper action”, he said.

He also appreciated the efforts of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and police officers in arresting the accused in the Mysuru rape case. The Minister held a series of meetings and the officers worked hard to arrest the accused, he added.

Advertising

Advertising