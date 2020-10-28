KSE favours postponing gram panchayat polls

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has favoured postponement of gram panchayat elections due to COVID-19.

He told presspersons in Shivamogga on Wednesday that the State government was prepared to conduct elections for over 6,000 gram panchayats. However, considering the safety of the rural public, it would be good if the elections were postponed, he said.

The State Election Commission had said the elections could be held in November-December this year.

“The people in rural areas have also sought postponement of the elections. However, we will go by the decisions of the State Election Commission and the courts on this issue”, he added.