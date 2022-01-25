K.S. Eshwarappa defends appointing outsiders as ministers in charge of districts in Karnataka

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa says it would help if an outsider assesses the party’s situation in a district

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has defended the appointment of outsiders as ministers in charge of districts in Karnataka. “It was necessary for the party’s growth,” he said.

“It does not matter which district you are in charge of. It is like carrying god’s palanquin. Whether you are on the left or right of the palanquin does not matter. What matters is we are all doing the government’s work. Discussions over districts allotted to ministers should not have happened, and it is unnecessary”, he told mediapersons in Shivamogga on January 25.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who was in charge of Shivamogga district, his native place, has been allotted Chikkamagaluru district. He said the decision to appoint outsiders as ministers in charge is a good move and in the interest of the party.

“It would be helpful for an outsider to assess the party’s situation in the district. When an outsider comes to Shivamogga, he will analyse my relationship with the party workers in my constituency. Now, I am in charge of Chikkamagaluru, where we have our MLAs in all constituencies, except one. There, I will analyse the party’s situation,” he said.

He hoped that differences over the reshuffle of ministers in charge of districts would die down soon.