KSE criticises police

Hassan

17 November 2021 18:38 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has criticised Shivamogga Police for their inaction in connection with the assault on municipal workers.

The police have so far arrested only two of the accused in the assault case. “What have the police been doing”, he asked during an interaction with presspersons in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

He spoke to the media after inquiring about the health of municipal workers.

Advertising

Advertising

The municipal workers had been working with commitment to keep the city clean. They were assaulted by a group of 10-12 people. “I am told only two have been arrested so far. I will speak to the Superintendent of Police in this regard. All those involved should have been arrested by now”, he said.

Devaraj and Manju Naik, working for the Shivamogga Corporation on a contract basis, were allegedly assaulted by a group of people while they were collecting municipal waste in JP Nagar on Monday. The assailants are said to be the residents of the locality, who picked up an argument with the workers on segregation of municipal waste.