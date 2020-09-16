KSE calls for crackdown on ganja cultivation, drug abuse

Hassan

16 September 2020 21:46 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has instructed Shivamogga police to act upon the cultivation of ganja and cases of drug abuse strictly in the district. The officers should work towards putting an end to drug abuse in the next three months in the district, he said in a meeting here on Wednesday.

He chaired the meeting attended by officers of various departments and college principals. The Minister said if drug abuse was not tackled it would affect the youth. The public should cooperate with the administration in its efforts to stop this, he said. The police should act upon those involved in this trade without yielding to any pressure or influence. The SP should take action against those officers who failed in their duties, he added.

K.M.S hantharaju, SP, said the district police had been conducting raids for the last three years to stop drug abuse. The administration would constitute coordinate committees at school and college level to intensify the action against the sale of ganja and such other items. In the last eight months, the district police had booked 58 cases against 137 people and seized 120 kg of ganja, he added.