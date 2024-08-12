KSE appeals to BJP high-command to resolve differences in the party

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who has been expelled from the BJP, has expressed concern over recent reports of a faction of BJP leaders’ meeting at a resort in Belagavi.

Speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa said he, being one of those who built the party in Karnataka, was hurt by the development. The party high-command should take a serious note of the developments, talk to leaders who attended the separate meeting, and try to resolve the differences.

Mr. Eshwarappa was expelled from the BJP after he contested the parliamentary elections as an Independent candidate in Shivamogga earlier this year.

He said, the BJP leaders, who met in Belagavi had decided to take a protest march in north Karnataka. Any such move would affect the unity of the party. “The leaders who met in Belagavi are working to strengthen the party. The issues they raise need to be addressed by the party high-command. Otherwise, the party will be divided into groups at district and taluk levels,” he said.

Further, Mr. Eshwarappa said many leaders in the party were surprised after B.Y. Vijayendra was appointed president of the party’s State unit. “He has been given the responsibility just because he is the son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Under his leadership, the party did not perform well in parliamentary elections. Last time, the party had won 25 seats. This time, despite an alliance with the JD(S), could not 28 seats,” he said.