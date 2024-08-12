GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSE appeals to BJP high-command to resolve differences in the party

K.S. Eshwarappa was expelled from the BJP as he contested in parliamentary elections as an Indepdent candidate in Shivamogga

Updated - August 12, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who has been expelled from the BJP, has expressed concern over recent reports of a faction of BJP leaders’ meeting at a resort in Belagavi.

Speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa said he, being one of those who built the party in Karnataka, was hurt by the development. The party high-command should take a serious note of the developments, talk to leaders who attended the separate meeting, and try to resolve the differences.

Mr. Eshwarappa was expelled from the BJP after he contested the parliamentary elections as an Independent candidate in Shivamogga earlier this year.

He said, the BJP leaders, who met in Belagavi had decided to take a protest march in north Karnataka. Any such move would affect the unity of the party. “The leaders who met in Belagavi are working to strengthen the party. The issues they raise need to be addressed by the party high-command. Otherwise, the party will be divided into groups at district and taluk levels,” he said.

Further, Mr. Eshwarappa said many leaders in the party were surprised after B.Y. Vijayendra was appointed president of the party’s State unit. “He has been given the responsibility just because he is the son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Under his leadership, the party did not perform well in parliamentary elections. Last time, the party had won 25 seats. This time, despite an alliance with the JD(S), could not 28 seats,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.