KSDL’s manufacture of detergents on all time high

January 02, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) manufactured 852 tonnes of detergents valued at ₹ 123.42 crore in December 2023, marking the highest production in the past 40 years. It was 40 years ago that the factory added detergents to its portfolio.

KSDL said in a statement that the earlier highest output was in September, 2023, with 775 tonnes of detergents.

Expansion plans

Now the State-run unit is all set to send all its products national, said Large & Medium Industries Minister M.B Patil, who is also the Chairman of the State-owned firm that manufactures a wide range of Mysore sandal bathing bars and detergents.

The Minister said the State would focus on marketing KSDL products across the country in order to make the products more competitive and profitable.

“In a bid to expand the market for its products, KSDL has taken several measures including introducing three shifts of work in the detergents production section instead of the earlier single shift. Besides, the number of machines deployed for making detergents has been increased to three in place of one machine that was previously used to operate,’‘ Mr. Patil added.

According to the Minister, the primary focus, earlier, was on the marketing of soaps. But, a few months ago it was decided to concentrate on expanding the market presence for detergents and this has yielded an inspiring market response.

In calendar 2023, KSDL’s production of soaps, detergents and cosmetics has surpassed the production volumes of previous year, he said.

