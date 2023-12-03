KSDL to launch new soaps, aims to expand its presence in north Indian market

December 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The State-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL) is all set to diversify its portfolio by launching new popular soap products to expand its footprint in north Indian market.

The 107-year-old PSU will launch its new products, including Mysore Sandal Aqua, mineral packaged drinking water bottles, this month.

A decision to launch new popular soaps catering to the demand and requirements of the common people in north Indian States was taken at a high-level meeting of KSDL, chaired by Minister for Large Industries, M.B. Patil, recently.

In the soap category, the new products include Mysore Sandal Wave Turmeric, Mysore Sandal Wave Lime, and Mysore Sandal Wave Deo.

The gel category products include Mysore Sandal Shower Gel, Mysore Sandal Gold Shower Gel, and Mysore Sandal Millennium Shower Gel. It will also launch a Transparent Bathing Bar. All these products are likely to challenge the existing players in the north Indian market.

The Mysore Sandal Aqua is produced at the KSDL plant in Shivamogga.

While Mysore Sandal Wave Turmeric soap is made of high quality vegetable oils and natural turmeric, Mysore Sandal Wave Lime soap is formulated with a unique combination of deodorant and refreshing lime fragrances. Mysore Sandal Wave Deo soap is formulated with a rich spicy and minty fragrance.

It will also launch scented candles. The shower gel products are largely for the youth, a KSDL official said.

The company, known for its soap based on pure sandalwood oil, is all set to launch its own super premium bath soap, Mysore Sandal Millennium Gold. The 100 gm soap is likely to be priced at ₹1,000. The soap would be sold in shops at airports.

With the launch of Mysore Sandal Millennium Gold, KSDL, which is known world over for its pure sandalwood oil based toilet soaps, hopes to further increase its market share in the luxury bath soap market.

Mr. Patil has decided to target the north Indian States market because the KSDL market share in north India was just 2.5% at present. The KSDL market (81%) is largely confined to the South Indian States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

It has proposed to set up more of its own outlets in Bengaluru city and other parts of Karnataka. Soaps alone contribute more than 90% of the revenue to the company.

After the Lokayukta’s raids on KSDL office during the BJP government in connection with alleged financial irregularities, the PSU has moved on and decided to chart out its own pan-India strategy. Currently, KSDL produces more than 50 different products, including soaps, detergents, agarbathis, cosmetics and handwash.

Under the guidance of the Minister, the KSDL administration, led by IFoS officer Prashanth P.K.M., has introduced several measures to increase the work productivity of 1,860 employees by increasing the shifts. The production has increased from 100 tonnes to 125 tonnes per day in the last few months.

The PSU is expected to reach a turnover of ₹2,000 crore in 2023-24. It recorded a turnover of ₹1,400 crore in 2022-23 as against ₹1104 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 25%.