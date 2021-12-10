KSDC ropes in Monster.com to create over 6 lakh jobs in Karnataka

Will equip job seekers with career-based learning and recruitment opportunities

Monster.com, an online recruiting platform, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) to help skilled job seekers find employment opportunities available across India.

Through this partnership, KSDC and Monster.com aim to bridge the employment gap for job seekers in Karnataka by equipping them with career-based learning and recruitment opportunities through collaborative events and initiatives.

Under the MoU, Monster.com would give access to over 6 lakh job listings to 1,86,552 skilled students from KSDC. These job openings would be listed on the KSDC website. Aspirants would also get access to leading Monster.com hiring fairs such as Triumph, Aspire, Velocity, as well as Monster.com knowledge resources like webinars, Monster Employment Index, and Knowledge Centre.

These provisions would help job seekers hone their employability quotient through knowledge enhancing materials, blogs and expert tips posted on the Monster portal.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT, BT, S&T and skill development, said, “The government is spending a lot towards employment creation. Our aim is to see that no person is left unemployed. There are more than 6 lakh jobs in the formal sector, and 2.3 lakh jobs in Karnataka alone. Our goal is to facilitate job creation in Karnataka to ensure that migration is contained and the State can prosper.”

Around 11,74,700 registered candidates from Karnataka would be able to avail Monster career services, which include Job assessment tests, resume writing, profile building and boosting services.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO – Monster APAC & ME, a Quess company, said, “This is one of a kind partnership to address two of the most pressing problems facing the Indian hiring space: give job seekers access to the most sought after job opportunities in the market and skill them at par with industry standards.”