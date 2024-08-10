KSDB chairman asks officials to clear encroachments on Hubballi road

MLA and chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB) Prasad Abbayya has directed the authorities to clear encroachments on roads and public property without any mercy to facilitate road widening and development works.

Speaking after conducting a spot inspection along with Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. on a stretch of New English School-Indi Pump Circle Road in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Abbayya said that he has received several complaints on encroachments over road and public property on the stretch and he has now directed the officials to take immediate action.

He asked the officials of Land Records and Revenue departments to conduct a joint survey immediately, clear the encroachments and resolve pending issues to facilitate road development work.

“Soon after clearing the encroachments, if you prepare an action plan for road development and submit it to the government, steps will be taken to get grants released for the purpose at the earliest,” he said.

Mr. Abbayya said that as the stretch of New English School-Indi Pump Circle Road is a major link road in Hubballi, it witnesses heavy movement of vehicles.

“Also, as the road is narrow, it is witnessing frequent traffic jams. Due to congestion, public transport buses are not being operated on the road and so road widening has become essential,” he said.

As road widening has now become necessary, the officials should immediately get into action mode to clear encroachments and also to initiate the process of land acquisition wherever necessary for road widening, he said.

The KSDB chairman said that there have been reports of a large number of encroachments in Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly Constituency and the Municipal Commissioner and the Tahsildar should take immediate steps to recover government land and property.

Ms. Divya Prabhu said that a comprehensive survey will be taken up soon to clear encroachments on Old Hubballi Main Road and public property, while holding a joint meeting with the Municipal Commissioner on the issue.

Subsequently, appropriate action will be taken, she added.

New bridge

Mr. Abbayya said that a new bridge at an estimated cost of ₹12 crore will be built by demolishing the old bridge near New English School. Already, a detailed action plan has been submitted to the State government and the government is expected to give approval to the project soon, he said.

Mr. Abbayya also visited the 100-bed super speciality hospital being constructed at a cost of ₹ 14 crore and asked the authorities to clear the encroachments around it so that there can be free movement of ambulance.

Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi, Tahsildar R.K. Patil, Executive Engineer Vijaykumar and others accompanied him during the visit.

