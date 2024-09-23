GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSCPCR writes to DDPI seeking report on schoolboy’s death in Shahapur

Published - September 23, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has intervened in a case of death of a 16-year-old boy in Shahapur by taking suo motu cognizance of the incident.

The recent death of the boy, an SSLC student identified as Chetan Rathod, was, according to All India Banjara Seva Sangh’s Youth Wing district president Ravi K. Mudnal, caused due to negligence of a private school management. He has demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh for the boy’s family apart from filing a criminal case against the school authorities.

The commission wrote a letter to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Yadgir on Saturday last instructing him to visit the school, conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report within seven days from the date of receiving the letter.

The sangha has said that the school management did not take the boy to hospital for two hours despite him vomiting showing signs of an illness. Meanwhile, school founder Bheemanna Meti has refuted the allegation levelled against the management.

Confirming the issuance of notice, a member of the commission Shashidhar Kosumbe has said that the DDPI has been asked to look into the incident and further suitable action will be taken based on his report.

The DDPI was, however, not available on phone for comments.

Published - September 23, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.