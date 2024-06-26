KSCPCR warns officials against negligence in implementing laws protecting children rights

Expressing strong displeasure over the negligence of the department officials concerned in the implementation of the laws and schemes for the protection of children rights, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has warned of taking stringent action against such officials if they fail to rectify prevailing issues.

Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of Right to Education (RTE) Act, Prevention of Child from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act in Bidar on Wednesday, chairman of the commission K. Naganna Gowda and other members expressed their anger at officials of Education, Police, Labour, Social Welfare and Road Transport departments for not furnishing information of their respective departments.

Mr. Naganna Gowda said that there is no point in holding the meeting if the officials are going to come unprepared.

The chairman also directed the Education Department officials to pay a visit to private schools to check the number of students registered under RTE Act.

The commission directed the officials to focus on tackling school dropouts, considering it a top priority, to bring back children into the educational system and also to combat malnutrition among children.

Commission member Shashidhar Kosumbe suggested officials to gather data, devise strategies to eliminate child labour and to prevent child marriages.

Incidents of teenage pregnancy have been reported in some places, which is a matter of concern, he added.

He also instructed the police officials not to be negligent in tracing missing children.

As many as 37 cases of missing children have been registered this year in the district, of which only nine children have been traced, he said and asked whether there is any clue about the condition of the remaining 28 children.

Mr. Kosumbe suggested to the officials to stay in hostels at least once in a month to check for food quality and the facilities being made available to students.

He also directed the police and other officials concerned to launch an awareness drive on child rights in all government schools across the district on a weekly basis.

Commission members Shekar Gowda Ramatnaal, Thippeswamy, A. Manju and Venkatesh were present.

